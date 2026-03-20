Wellness expert reveals surprising health benefits of daily cold exposure: 'Huge difference'

Interview of the week
Wim Hof breaks down his three-pillar method for more energy, less stress
Top stories
→ First case of severe mpox disease reported in major city
→ Deadly meningitis outbreak prompts college students to call for campus shutdown
→ Mom with no symptoms had colorectal cancer — and a rare surgery saved her life
Rises and falls
→ Cigarette smoking plummets to historic single-digit low in U.S.
→ Male fertility rates decline as experts reveal health threats
→ Surges in adult ADHD stimulant prescriptions have doctors concerned
Conversation starters
→ Canadian patients left waiting 15+ hours in emergency room
→ The real reason for sagging jowls, and what will and won't help
→ Study reveals surprising results after stopping GLP-1 weight-loss drugs