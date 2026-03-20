Wellness expert reveals surprising health benefits of daily cold exposure: 'Huge difference'

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Interview of the week

Wim Hof breaks down his three-pillar method for more energy, less stress

Top stories

→ First case of severe mpox disease reported in major city

→ Deadly meningitis outbreak prompts college students to call for campus shutdown

→ Mom with no symptoms had colorectal cancer — and a rare surgery saved her life

Rises and falls

→ Cigarette smoking plummets to historic single-digit low in U.S.

→ Male fertility rates decline as experts reveal health threats

→ Surges in adult ADHD stimulant prescriptions have doctors concerned

Conversation starters

→ Canadian patients left waiting 15+ hours in emergency room

→ The real reason for sagging jowls, and what will and won't help

→ Study reveals surprising results after stopping GLP-1 weight-loss drugs