Elite Americans shell out for 'boat-tox' and other on-demand personal care services

Ashley J. DiMella By Ashley J. DiMella Fox News
A new trend has emerged that is taking self-care to the next level – for those who can afford it. 

"Boat-tox" has people ordering Botox injectables and other personal care services and treatments directly to their locations aboard yachts or private boats. 

New York-based Dr. Alexander Golberg, who specializes in functional and aesthetic medicine, told Fox News Digital that "boat-tox" is part of a larger concierge aesthetic trend. 

NOT DRINKING ENOUGH WATER FLOODS YOUR BODY WITH HARMFUL STRESS HORMONES

It's "luxury care that meets patients wherever they are," he said. "If someone is planning a boat day with friends, they can also fit in their Botox treatment at the same time."

Golberg said he started "Dr. Hamptons," a service that delivers treatments directly to patients’ homes. It caters to celebrities, CEOs, frequent travelers and younger professionals.

women getting botox on yacht

"Boat-tox" allows wealthy clients to receive Botox injections on their yachts and private boats when they need them or want them.  (iStock)

Other treatments such as lip enhancements, IV and wellness drips are also available.

As a result of the coronavirus, when many doctors' offices were closed, on-demand medical and cosmetic services grew. "People [were] still want[ing] to look good and feel their best," said Golberg.

His concierge members pay a yearly fee to have access to house and yacht calls; the service handles "every visit with complete discretion."

Sheila Nazarian, a California board-certified plastic surgeon and the star of Netflix's "Skin Decision: Before and After," told Fox News Digital the trend embraces "house-call exclusivity."

botox on demand at home

Dr. Alexander Golberg, shown at right, said he started a concierge service that brings treatments directly to patients’ homes. It caters to celebrities, CEOs, frequent travelers and younger professionals. (Dr. Alexander Golberg)

"Pricing reflects the VIP nature of the service," she said. "Patients are paying not just for a treatment, but for the privacy, the house-call exclusivity, and the peace of mind of having an expert show up wherever they are."

Nazarian added, "In Los Angeles, that might mean a penthouse, a private jet, or yes, even the deck of a yacht."

She said administering injectables to people on yachts does pose extra considerations such as lighting, sterility, and the movement of the vessel. 

Golberg said injections are only done when the boat is docked and anchored.

A woman receiving an injection

On-demand medical and cosmetic services have grown ever since COVID-19, according to experts.  (iStock)

"That way, patients get the same safety and precision as they would in the office," he said. 

Only very experienced providers should attempt it, said Nazarian.

"Patients should understand that complications, though rare, can be more difficult to address in a non-clinical setting."

Ashley J. DiMella is a Lifestyle reporter with Fox News Digital. 

