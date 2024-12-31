Expand / Collapse search
Health

19 drug approvals in 2024 that had 'big clinical impact,' according to GoodRx

The FDA approved these 'influential' medications and vaccines this year

Angelica Stabile
Published
2024 brought some major advancements in medicine.

That includes the approval of "innovative" drugs like Tryvio for high blood pressure, Neffy for severe allergic reactions and Dupixent for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which all gained FDA approval this year.

These medications are "slated to make a big clinical impact for those who need them," according to GoodRx, a California-based digital health care platform.

Earlier this month, GoodRx released a list of the 19 most influential drug and vaccine approvals of 2024, some newly designed to treat certain conditions and other existing medications that were approved for additional uses.

Scientist using microscope for analysis in lab

GoodRx created its list by prioritizing "first-in-class medications and vaccines that are expected to have a significant impact on human health." (iStock)

Here is the list in order of FDA approval date.

1. Dupixent – Additional use: Eosinophilic esophagitis (an allergic condition that causes inflammation of the esophagus)

2. Amtagvi – New medication: Advanced melanoma

3. Xolair – Additional use: Food allergies

4. Wegovy – Additional use: Cardiovascular risk reduction

5. Tryvio – New medication: High blood pressure

6. Nexletol – Additional use: High cholesterol

Close-up of hands organizing medication into daily pill organizer

Some medications offer new treatments for common conditions, like Tryvio for high blood pressure and Nexletol for high cholesterol. (iStock)

7. Winrevair – New medication: Pulmonary arterial hypertension

8. mRESVIA – New vaccine: RSV

9. Capvaxive – New vaccine: Pneumococcal disease

10. Wakix – Additional use: Pediatric narcolepsy

11. Ohtuvayre – New medication: COPD

12. Kisunla – New medication: Alzheimer's disease

13. Voquezna – Additional use: Heartburn from non-erosive GERD (gastroesophageal reflux disease)

Medical professional preparing injection of vaccine or treatment

Some newly approved medications are administered via injection, like Kisunla for Alzheimer's and Dupixent. (iStock)

14. Zunveyl – New medication: Alzheimer's disease

15. Yorvipath – New medication: Hypoparathyroidism (low levels of the parathyroid hormone)

16. Neffy – New medication: Severe allergic reactions

17. FluMist – Additional use: Self- or caregiver-administration 

18. Cobenfy – New medication: Schizophrenia

19. Dupixent – Additional use: COPD

woman using a nasal spray in her bedroom

Many of the newly approved drugs are nasal sprays, like FluMist, a nasal spray vaccine that helps prevent the flu, and Neffy, which is used to treat life-threatening allergic reactions. (iStock)

In a disclaimer, GoodRx noted that the list was created by prioritizing "first-in-class medications and vaccines that are expected to have a significant impact on human health."

"This was defined as either the number of lives touched or the expected degree of impact for future medication recipients," the company wrote. 

"We also prioritized medications with effectiveness or safety data that represent a notable advantage over other medications recommended by clinical treatment guidelines or mainstay medical organizations."

Fox News Digital reached out to GoodRx for comment.

Angelica Stabile is a lifestyle reporter for Fox News Digital.