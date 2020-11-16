Dog food recalled over salmonella concerns, FDA says

Heads up, dog owners: An Albright’s Raw Dog Food product is facing a recall over concerns it is contaminated with salmonella.

Albright’s Raw Dog Food, a Fort Wayne, Ind., company, announced a voluntary recall of 67 cases of Chicken Recipe for Dogs over concerns the product is contaminated with salmonella, according to a recall notice posted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) website.

“The problem bacteria was revealed after testing conducted by the FDA. The problem was confined to this batch and the company has ceased the distribution of the batch as FDA and the company continue their investigation as to what caused the problem,” the notice reads.

At least one animal illness has been reported to date, according to the FDA announcement, though no adverse events in humans have been reported at this time.

CDC INVESTIGATES E. COLI OUTBREAK POTENTIALLY LINKED TO ROMAINE LETTUCE

The affected products were distributed in at least 10 states, including California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Nevada, New York, Pennsylvania and Tennessee.

The product “was distributed through retail stores, mail order and direct delivery,” per the announcement.

The affected product is packaged in two-pound rolls, with each roll featuring the Lot number C000185 and the “Best By” date of May 19, 2021.

NEWBORN'S RARE DIAGNOSIS AMID CORONAVIRUS A DOUBLE WHAMMY FOR MASSACHUSETTS FAMILY

The product was sold frozen and was distributed between July 8 and Aug. 27 of this year.

“Due to the frozen condition of the product, it is possible that retailers and end users may still have the product in their freezers. Consumers who have purchased Albright’s Raw Dog Food Chicken Recipe for Dogs are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund,” the notice reads.

Pets infected with salmonella can be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting.

“Some pets will have only decreased appetite, fever and abdominal pain. Infected but otherwise healthy pets can be carriers and infect other animals or humans. If your pet has consumed the recalled product and has these symptoms, please contact your veterinarian,” the FDA said in announcing the recall.

DOG FOOD RECALLED OVER HIGH LEVELS OF MOLD BYPRODUCT: FDA

In humans, salmonella infections usually result in stomach cramps, fever and diarrhea up to six days after exposure. While most people recover without treatment, sometimes severe illnesses require hospitalization because the infection can spread from the intestines to the bloodstream and then elsewhere in the body.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends seeing your health care provider over concerning symptoms like high fever (above 102°F), blood in diarrhea and stool, or frequent vomiting.

Any pet owners who have additional questions regarding the recall can contact the company at 1-260-422-9440.