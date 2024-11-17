Diabetes and weight loss drugs shown to reduce alcohol-related hospitalizations, study finds

Ozempic, Wegovy and other GLP-1 drugs have been shown to curb alcohol effects, a new study suggests.

Glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor (GLP-1) agonists — which contain either semaglutide or liraglutide — are prescribed to treat type 2 diabetes and obesity, but previous studies have shown that people report decreased alcohol consumption when taking them.

In a new study by the University of Eastern Finland and Karolinska Institutet in Sweden, researchers found that people with alcohol use disorder (AUD) were less likely to be hospitalized for alcohol or substance abuse-related conditions.

DRINKING ALCOHOL IS LINKED TO SIX TYPES OF CANCER, EXPERTS SAY

The researchers analyzed decades of data from 228,000 people in Sweden who had AUD, ranging in age from 16 to 64, according to a press release.

For participants who had AUD, obesity and type 2 diabetes, the use of GLP-1 medications was linked to "substantially decreased risk of hospitalization due to AUD," the researchers wrote.

Patients taking semaglutide (such as Ozempic and Wegovy) showed a 36% lower risk, and those taking liraglutide (Victoza) had a 28% lower risk.

DRINKING ALCOHOL WEEKLY COULD BE CONNECTED TO 61 DIFFERENT DISEASES, STUDY FINDS

The GLP-1 drugs were shown to be even more effective than naltrexone, which is regarded as the best drug for alcohol use disorder.

"Our study suggests that besides obesity and diabetes, GLP-1-agonists may also help in the treatment of alcohol and substance use disorders; however, these findings need to be further validated in randomized controlled trials," lead study author Markku Lähteenvuo, docent of forensic psychiatry at the University of Eastern Finland and the Niuvanniemi Hospital, said in the release.

This isn’t the first study to link GLP-1s to reduced alcohol intake, according to Dr. Sue Decotiis, MD, a weight-loss doctor in New York City.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"There have been many studies that show GLP-1 mitigate the desire to consume alcohol," Decotiis, who was not involved in the Swedish study, told Fox News Digital.

"Over 50% of my patients on semaglutide and tirzepatide have remarkably less desire to drink alcohol."

OZEMPIC COULD HELP REDUCE ALZHEIMER’S RISK FOR SOME, STUDY SUGGESTS: ‘SHIFTING THE PARADIGM’

Decotiis also mentioned a new weight-loss drug — Retatrutide, made by Eli Lilly — that is said to be even more effective against alcohol addiction.

"All in all, these drugs have shown time and time again that they enhance overall, long-term health throughout the entire body," she said.

Approximately 28.9 million people 12 and older had AUD in the past year, according to the 2023 National Survey on Drug Use and Health.

Novo Nordisk, maker of Ozempic and Wegovy, provided the below statement to Fox News Digital.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR HEALTH NEWSLETTER

"Novo Nordisk welcomes independent research investigating the safety, efficacy and clinical utility of our products. However, none of our semaglutide-containing products are indicated for the treatment of addiction-related illnesses."

"Importantly, our clinical studies have not been designed to assess the effectiveness of semaglutide on alcohol use disorder and tobacco use disorder or other addiction-related illnesses. We support our products being prescribed to patients who meet the indicated criteria and only promote the FDA-approved indications of our medicines for appropriate patients."

For more Health articles, visit www.foxnews.com/health

Fox News Digital reached out to the study researchers and also to Eli Lilly, maker of Retatrutide, requesting comment.