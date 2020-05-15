Dad uses coronavirus mask to tie umbilical cord after wife gives birth outside hospital: report

A Louisville dad whose newborn son’s name is a nod to the fictional character James Bond pulled off a few incredible feats of his own with a hand-knit coronavirus face mask after he and his wife, who was in the deep stages of labor, allegedly arrived at the hospital to find the doors locked.

CALIFORNIA GIRL CREATES 'HUG CURTAIN' TO HUG GRANDPARENTS: 'WE WERE SO HAPPY'

David and Sarah Patrick said they arrived at Baptist Health Louisville at around 3 a.m. on May 9 but when the doors wouldn’t open they had to take matters into their own hands, literally, the Courier-Journal reported.

David Patrick told the news outlet that his wife’s water broke while standing near a parking garage, so he helped her lie down and then dialed 911 as he didn’t have the number for anyone inside the hospital.

VACCINE PROJECT TARGETING COVID-19'S 'ACHILLES HEEL' ANNOUNCED

A dispatcher then helped walk him through the steps to safely deliver the couple’s third child and instructed him to find something to tie off the umbilical cord, which is when he found a knitted COVID-19 mask made by a family member.

An ambulance and nurse then arrived to help bring the couple and their son, Navi Bond Patrick, inside.

“Everybody’s happy,” he told the news outlet. “Everybody’s healthy. We thought we had planned for everything, but obviously there were a couple [of] little holes in the plan.”

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The hospital reportedly apologized to the couple for the ordeal.