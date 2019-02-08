Man impaled by bike’s handlebars says accident ‘happened so fast’

WARNING: GRAPHIC PHOTOS BELOW

A cyclist suffered horrific injuries when he was impaled by his own handlebars in a freak crash.

Dane Phillips, 45, was pedaling to the shops when he was struck by a car which sent his mountain bike flying 10ft into the air.

When the bike landed the handlebars skewered his right leg leaving him agonizing pain.

BABY BORN WITH HEART OUTSIDE CHEST HEADS HOME AFTER 14 MONTHS

Rescue crews dashed to the scene in Hereford and firefighters used hydraulic cutting equipment to saw the handlebars off the bike.

Stomach-churning pictures show the handlebars embedded in Phillips’ leg as he was rushed to hospital on Jan. 28

Doctors managed to remove the metal from his leg and now Phillips is receiving physical therapy to regain the strength in the damaged limb.

TEXAS GIRL, 6, WITH TERMINAL CANCER GETS WISH TO BE POLICE CHIEF

Phillips, a maintenance technician at a local college, said: “I was on my way to Aldi and cycling the route I’d done a thousand times before when this car came out of nowhere."

“It all happened so fast, it clipped my front tire and the bike just flew up 10 feet in the air," he said. “I was lying on the ground and the bike landed on top of me with the handlebars through my leg.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"At first I didn't initially realize I had been hurt, and then I saw that the gear and brake levers on the handlebars were stuck deep in my leg," he said. “The handlebars had to be cut off my bike by firefighters using specialist equipment at the scene and then I was taken to hospital to have them removed from my leg."

"It was not a one-off, the narrow streets in Whitecross in Hereford are used as rat-runs by drivers looking to get in and out of the city," Phillips said. "It could have been a child that was hit. It was a big car and it could easily have been a fatal accident. I'd just like to raise awareness, in the hope that this doesn't happen to anyone else."