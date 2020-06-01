Cuomo allows June 1 reopenings of New York dentist offices

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

New York State dentists were permitted to reopen their practices on Monday, as announced May 31 by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The offices will be subject to state guidance for safety and social distancing, according to the state’s official webpage. The New York State Department of Health released an interim document outlining the guidelines for dentistry, including physical distancing, hygiene, steps for proper cleaning and disinfection and protective equipment, among others.

For example, patients and visitors must wear face coverings at all times, except during dental procedures, according to the guidance. If visitors do not wear face coverings, or refuse to, they can be turned away.

Meanwhile, the number of New York’s COVID-19 related hospitalizations, intubations and new deaths continue to drop, Cuomo announced. The Governor reported 54 new deaths on Monday.

“This reduction in the number of deaths is tremendous progress from where we were,” he said. “We have gone through hell and back but we are on the other side. It’s a lesson for all of us.”