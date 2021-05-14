COVID-19 vaccines 94% effective among health care workers in real-world conditions: CDC study

A new study released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday is the latest to show real-world evidence of the effectiveness of the coronavirus vaccines that were developed with mRNA technology.

The study, which is based on health care personnel at 33 sites across 25 states, found that a single dose of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines was about 82% effective against symptomatic COVID-19 infections among the health care workers studied. Vaccine effectiveness increased to 94% following both doses of either jab.

"The mRNA vaccines are highly effective at preventing symptomatic COVID-19 among U.S. HCP. High vaccination coverage among HCP and the general population is critical to prevent COVID-19 in the United States," the researchers said.

"This study, added to the many studies that preceded it, was pivotal to CDC changing its recommendations for those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19," CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said of the findings.

As Walesnky noted, this is not the first study to show the real-world evidence of the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines. Researchers in Israel in February, for example, found that the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine showed a 94% drop in symptomatic coronavirus infections.

At the time, the peer-reviewed results were among the first to offer a look at the vaccine’s effectiveness in real-world conditions and showed consistency with high 95% vaccine efficacy reported during clinical trials.

