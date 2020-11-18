Live Updates: Pfizer coronavirus vaccine 95% effective, company says

In a series of tweets on Wednesday, Pfizer said it’s coronavirus vaccine candidate, which is being developed in conjunction with BioNTech, was found to be safe and 95% effective in elderly study participants, clearing the way for the companies to file for emergency use authorization from the FDA.

Pfizer said it was prepared to file for EUA “within days,” meaning the world could see its first-approved coronavirus vaccine by the end of the week.

The news came hours after the FDA had granted such approval to the first at-home coronavirus self-test, that provides rapid results in as little as 30 minutes. The Lucira COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, which is a single-use test available by prescription only, eliminates the need for an outside lab to interpret the results.

