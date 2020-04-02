Coronavirus-stricken Chris Cuomo says he chipped a tooth while shivering

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Coronavirus-stricken CNN anchor Chris Cuomo was shivering so severely Tuesday night that he chipped a tooth, he revealed on-air Wednesday while describing his symptoms.

“I’ve never had anything like it,” Cuomo, the younger brother of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, said as he broadcasted from the basement of his home.

“I never experienced any kind of fever like what I have going on all the time, and the body aches, and the tremors and the concern about not being able to do anything about it.”

The younger Cuomo tested positive for the disease Tuesday.

Talking on air Wednesday to CNN’s chief medical correspondent, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Cuomo, 49, acknowledged his chipped tooth.

“You had these rigors … so bad, that I think you chipped a tooth,” said Gupta, who was recalling the symptoms Cuomo was experiencing as the two talked on the phone Tuesday night.

“Yes,” Cuomo interjected.

Wednesday was the second consecutive day Cuomo worked from home with the bug.

Gupta assured Cuomo that it’s OK to take a day off.

“You’re totally right,” Cuomo said. “You gotta take care of yourself first or you can’t take care of anybody else.”

Despite the serious symptoms, Cuomo said “it’s been a great day” since finding out neither his wife or kids have tested positive for the coronavirus.