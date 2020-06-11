Belgian man in coronavirus lockdown says he uses treadmill desk to walk almost 1,000 miles

Coronavirus lockdown measures may be keeping many workers around the globe indoors – but one Belgian man is not letting them slow him down.

Yves Hanoulle, a 48-year old IT coach, has used the country’s lockdown period as an opportunity to stay in shape while working from home, telling Reuters that he has walked 930 miles since restrictions were put into place in March. Hanoulle, who uses a treadmill desk, clocks 12.5 miles or more per day, he said.

“I read ... that sitting is the new smoking and that we humans are not really made for sitting all the time,” he told Reuters. “And so when I started doing this I immediately noticed in myself that I feel a lot more fitter and that it’s much easier to focus.”

MORE SINGLES ARE SCREENING SEXUAL PARTNERS IN HOPES OF CORONAVIRUS-FREE HOOKUPS

Belgium, which has been in lockdown since mid-March, is slowly beginning to lift coronavirus-related restrictions, though it is still urging individuals to work from home when possible.

Most people may not be as motivated during lockdown as Hanoulle, but a recent report from consumer electronics company Withings showed that people around the world likely aren’t gaining as much weight as they may have feared. In the U.S., about 37 percent of people had gained more than 1 pound, but the average weight gain was only .21 pounds. Those trends were replicated in countries across the globe. The largest average weight gain, .55 pounds, was seen in China.

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS' CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Activity levels, however, appear to have suffered a bit more.

Around the world, people were taking 12 percent fewer steps in lockdown, though numbers were higher in China, France, Italy and Spain.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Belgium had over 59,700 confirmed coronavirus cases as of Thursday and over 9,630 reported deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.