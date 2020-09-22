Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Coronavirus
Published

Coronavirus live updates: Get the latest developments here

Madeline Farber
By Madeline Farber | Fox News
close
Coronavirus: College professor dies during virtual classVideo

Coronavirus: College professor dies during virtual class

A college professor in Argentina dies during a virtual zoom class amid her battle with coronavirus

Fox News provides live updates on the worldwide novel coronavirus pandemic.

Follow below for the latest news on COVID-19. Mobile users click here.

Madeline Farber is a Reporter for Fox News. You can follow her on Twitter @MaddieFarberUDK.

Trending in Health