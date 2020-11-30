Coronavirus behind death of Wisconsin high school student: report

A high school student in Wisconsin has died after suffering a brief COVID-19-related illness, according to a report.

The student, identified as Isai Morocho, was a junior at Madison East High School. The teen "unexpectedly” died during Thanksgiving break “after a brief, COVID-related illness," according to an email sent to students and parents from Principal Brendan Kearney, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

"We also want to recognize this tragic loss of life as a reminder of the threat that the COVID-19 pandemic poses to all members of our community, young or old," the email read. "Receiving news like this in a time when we are unable to gather and meet in person is especially difficult and we all have our own ways of coping with loss.”

No other details on the teen’s death were provided, and it was not immediately clear if he suffered from any underlying conditions that could have made him more at risk for severe illness.

The teen’s death makes him the first person in the state under the age of 20 to die after contracting the novel virus, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

Kearney in his email sent to students and parents remembered the teen as a “caring friend and family member with a ready smile and great sense of humor,” per the newspaper.

“Isai had the most caring and excited attitude about life that made everyone around him excited to see what he was going to do with it. He was known for his empathy, humor and so much more,” reads a GoFundMe created on behalf of Morocho’s family.

To date, Wisconsin has recorded more than 3,3o0 coronavirus deaths. Overall, the state has reported 387, 235 cases of COVID-19, per official estimates.