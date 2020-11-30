Iowa sees more than 2,000 new coronavirus cases in 1 day

Iowa health officials over the weekend recorded more than 2,000 newly confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

As of Sunday morning, some 2,013 people tested positive for the virus, according to state health data.

To date, some 228,986 people in the Hawkeye State have tested positive for COVID-19, while more than 2,403 people have died from the disease.

AMID CORONAVIRUS STRAIN, MAYO CLINIC PUTS ER BEDS IN AMBULANCE GARAGE

The increase comes as health officials across the country have warned of a surge in cases of the deadly virus following Thanksgiving, with the nation’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, saying there will “almost certainly be an uptick” related to holiday travel.

In fact, despite warnings from health officials to limit holiday travel, an estimated 1,070,967 people went through Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints on the day before Thanksgiving this year, the highest levels seen since March. (However, the estimates were still lower than the same day in years past.)

CDC PREDICTS CORONAVIRUS DEATHS MAY REACH UP TO 321,000 BY MID-DECEMBER

Iowa’s numbers also come as the U.S. late last week reported a new record high in coronavirus-related hospitalizations, with some 90,481 people hospitalized due to the virus on Thanksgiving, according to estimates from the COVID Tracking Project, an increase of 522 from the day prior.

Fox News' Alexandria Hein contributed to this report.