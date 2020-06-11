Coronavirus claims life of Oregon senior home worker

The novel coronavirus has claimed the life of yet another victim, this time a worker in an Oregon senior home.

There has been at least one coronavirus death of an employee who worked in “a congregate care setting,” the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) said in its COVID-19 Weekly Report. The person was not identified for privacy reasons, and the name of the care facility at which they worked was also not made clear.

A congregate care facility in this instance is a senior home, according to The Oregonian.

“One death is too many and reminds us that front line workers and residents in congregate care settings are at very high risk of exposure and death during the pandemic,” Oregon state Sen. Sara Gelser said in a statement, according to the newspaper.

She also reiterated the importance of a “robust testing protocol” and personal protective equipment (PPE) for essential workers.

The Oregonian reported that more than half of the coronavirus deaths in the state have been reported in senior homes. The trend is not unlike that in other states, as senior homes and long term care facilities across the country have been hit hard by the virus.

To date, the state has seen more than 160 COVID-19 deaths, while more than 5,000 people in the state have fallen ill with the novel disease, per official estimates.