Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Coronavirus
Published

Coronavirus cases in Texas surpass 900,000, state data shows

The state had reported some 904,855 cases of the novel virus as of Sunday

By Madeline Farber | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 2Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 2

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Coronavirus cases in Texas surpassed 900,000 over the weekend, according to state estimates.

As of Sunday, some 904,855 cases of the novel virus were reported in the Lone Star State, with more than 4,000 new cases reported on Sunday alone. Overall, more than 18,000 lives have been lost to COVID-19 in Texas, including the 53 new fatalities reported on Sunday. 

As of Sunday, some 904,855 cases of the novel virus were reported in the Lone Star State. (iStock)

As of Sunday, some 904,855 cases of the novel virus were reported in the Lone Star State. (iStock)

Additionally, more than 5,600 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state. 

Texas is No. 2 in the nation for the most cases of the deadly virus reported in the past seven days, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Illinois has reported the most in the past week, with 44,570 cases. Texas, meanwhile, has reported 42,480 cases in the past seven days, per the CDC. 

WAYS TO REDUCE ELECTION DAY STRESS, ANXIETY

The news comes as some states are encouraging, but not requiring, face masks at the polls ahead of Election Day on Tuesday. While officials in some states have said they will require voters who refuse to wear a mask to cast their vote either curbside or at an isolated location, a federal appeals court in Texas halted an order that would’ve required voters to wear a face mask while at the polls.

ARE POLL WORKERS AT AN INCREASED RISK FOR CORONAVIRUS?

As of Monday, the U.S. had tallied over 9.2 million cases of coronavirus and more than 231,000 deaths. A number of regions are seeing a surge in cases, as health officials have urged the public to refrain from letting so-called “coronavirus fatigue” set in, especially as the U.S. heads into flu season.

Fox News’ Alexandria Hein contributed to this report. 

Madeline Farber is a Reporter for Fox News. You can follow her on Twitter @MaddieFarberUDK.