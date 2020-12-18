Coronavirus cases in South Carolina see record single-day high

South Carolina on Friday recorded more than 3,600 new cases of the novel coronavirus, according to official estimates.

With an estimated 3,648 new cases, that state has officially set a new record for the most cases reported in a single day, according to data from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The last record was set a week ago, on Dec. 11, when an estimated 3,217 new cases were reported. The new record set Friday is an increase of 431 cases.

Overall, the state has recorded 247,361 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

South Carolina also saw an increase in COVID-19 deaths on Friday, with 28 newly confirmed fatalities. The state has now recorded 4,512 deaths to date.

The news comes as the rollout of the long-awaited COVID-19 vaccine began this week. The jab, developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, received emergency use approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration late last week. The vaccine, which requires two doses given weeks apart, is the first to receive such approval in the U.S.

Another promising COVID-19 vaccine candidate, developed by Moderna, is expected to also be granted emergency use approval.

An FDA advisory committee met Thursday, voting to recommend that the vaccine be formally given emergency use approval by the federal agency. Officials with the FDA said Friday that they are "rapidly working" to finalize the committee’s vote to officially grant emergency use approval.