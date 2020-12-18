Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Coronavirus
Published

Coronavirus cases in South Carolina see record single-day high

The last record was set a week ago

By Madeline Farber | Fox News
close
FDA expected to grant Moderna coronavirus vaccine emergency use authorizationVideo

FDA expected to grant Moderna coronavirus vaccine emergency use authorization

Moderna vaccine goes under review for approval; reaction from Fox News medical contributor Dr. Marty Makary.

South Carolina on Friday recorded more than 3,600 new cases of the novel coronavirus, according to official estimates. 

With an estimated 3,648 new cases, that state has officially set a new record for the most cases reported in a single day, according to data from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

South Carolina on Friday recorded more than 3,600 new cases of the novel coronavirus, according to official estimates.

South Carolina on Friday recorded more than 3,600 new cases of the novel coronavirus, according to official estimates. (iStock)

The last record was set a week ago, on Dec. 11, when an estimated 3,217 new cases were reported. The new record set Friday is an increase of 431 cases. 

Overall, the state has recorded 247,361 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. 

FIRST PERSON TO RECEIVE COVID-19 VACCINE IN NORTH CAROLINA CALLS EXPERIENCE A ‘MOMENT OF HOPE’

South Carolina also saw an increase in COVID-19 deaths on Friday, with 28 newly confirmed fatalities. The state has now recorded 4,512 deaths to date. 

The news comes as the rollout of the long-awaited COVID-19 vaccine began this week. The jab, developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, received emergency use approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration late last week. The vaccine, which requires two doses given weeks apart, is the first to receive such approval in the U.S. 

FDA PANEL ENDORSES MODERNA'S CORONAVIRUS VACCINE

Another promising COVID-19 vaccine candidate, developed by Moderna, is expected to also be granted emergency use approval.

An FDA advisory committee met Thursday, voting to recommend that the vaccine be formally given emergency use approval by the federal agency. Officials with the FDA said Friday that they are "rapidly working" to finalize the committee’s vote to officially grant emergency use approval. 

Madeline Farber is a Reporter for Fox News. You can follow her on Twitter @MaddieFarberUDK.