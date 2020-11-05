Coronavirus cases linked to ‘large’ Halloween weekend gathering forces New York high school to close

Coronavirus cases linked to a large gathering of students over Halloween weekend has caused a high school in New York to close, according to a local report.

Students at Nanuet High School will take part in remote learning until Nov. 16 after COVID-19 cases linked to the gathering over Halloween weekend were identified at the school, which is home to about 700 students, according to local outlet the Journal News.

The Rockland County Health Department has reportedly identified “multiple” COVID-19 cases in connection with the Halloween event, but local officials declined to provide specific details. How many students attended the event, what kind of event it was, and the specific number of coronavirus cases in connection to the gathering are all unclear this time.

However, as of Monday, Nanuet reported 45 active cases of the virus, representing about 5% of all cases in Rockland County, per the outlet.

“My disappointment in having to deliver this message is hard to express in words,” Nanuet School Superintendent Kevin McCahill said in a letter to the school, per the Journal News. "Because the list of students who may have been exposed this past weekend is so comprehensive, we are forced to switch Nanuet Senior High School immediately to an all-virtual platform.”

"We implore anyone who attended this event to notify your parents and coaches and self-quarantine immediately," he continued.

"We are grateful to our staff, students and families who are taking their personal responsibility seriously," McCahill added. "We hope that once Nanuet Senior High School returns to in-person school on Monday, Nov. 16, we can all rest assured that our behaviors will support and encourage a community that values the health and safety of others."