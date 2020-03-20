Coronavirus at Long Island elderly nursing facility kills 3, sickens 12

The coronavirus endemic has led to three deaths at an elderly nursing facility on Long Island’s North Fork, where 12 others have also been sickened.

The deaths and illnesses occurred at the Peconic Landing Health Center and were announced Friday.

On Wednesday, a 96-year-old woman died; on Thursday, both a 96-year-old man and a 97-year-old woman passed away.

NEW YORK MUST STAY HOME, CUOMO MANDATES AS CORONAVIRUS CASES SPIKE

“All three members had underlying medical conditions and two were receiving comfort support at the time of diagnosis,” Peconic Landing said in a statement on its website. “The three members were residents of the Health Center, where COVID-19 was first detected on campus March 10 in a per-diem employee who had unknowingly been exposed to the virus.”

The 96-year-old woman who died was found to have been infected with the coronavirus after her death.

The Peconic Landing Health Center is home to 86 individuals in four separate wings. It is located in Greenport on Long Island's North Fork.

“There are currently 12 members in the Health Center who have tested positive for the virus: 10 are in stable condition, one is in the hospital due to COVID 19 symptoms as of [Friday], and one has been on hospice care since prior to diagnosis and all are being monitored closely,” the facility said.

The COVID-19 virus has not been detected at Peconic Landings’ independent living residents, home to 301 individuals.

ILLINOIS NURSING HOME CORONAVIRUS CLUSTER OF 22 ANNOUNCED, FIRST DEATH IN STATE REPORTED

“Circumstances are changing day-by-day, minute-by-minute,” said Peconic Landing CEO and President Bob Syron said. “Just yesterday we learned of the nine new cases and the three deaths being associated with the virus. Our focus remains on the health and well-being of our members. We ask you to provide us with the ability to focus our time on our members and the challenges that lie ahead.”

He said the facility was working with Suffolk County Executive Steve Ballone to secure much-needed personal protective equipment for its staff.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The facility has banned most visitors.