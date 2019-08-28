Contigo recalls kids water bottles over potential choking hazard; 5.7 million products affected

Heads up, parents: Your kid’s water bottle may be affected by a massive recall issued by Contigo this week.

The company announced Tuesday a recall of about 5.7 million “Contigo Kids Cleanable Water Bottles” over a potential choking hazard, according to an announcement via the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The bottle’s “clear silicone spout” can detach, the company said, which poses a potential choking hazard to kids. So far, the company has received 149 reports of the spout detaching, which includes at least 18 reports of spouts found in children’s mouths.

Contigo noted the recall only affects bottles with a black-colored spout base and spot cover.

The products, which come in 13-ounce, 14-ounce and 20-ounce forms, were sold at major retailers — Walmart, Target, and Costco — as well as online between April 2018 and June 2019.

Additionally, about 157,000 bottles were sold in Canada while 28,000 were sold in Mexico, according to the recall notice.

“Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled water bottles, take them away from children and contact Contigo for inspection instructions and a free replacement lid,” the company says.