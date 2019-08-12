Dole recalls baby spinach over salmonella concerns

Heads up, consumers: Dole Fresh Vegetables, Inc. announced a voluntary recall of some of its baby spinach over possible salmonella contamination.

The company, which announced the recall Friday, said a “limited number of cases of baby spinach” are affected by the recall. Specifically, the company is calling back its 6-ounce bag of Dole Baby Spinach, Lot code W20308A (UPC code 0-71430-00964-2), and 10-ounce Dole Baby Spinach clamshell, Lot code W203010 (UPC code 0-71430-00016-8), both with use-by dates of 08-05-2019.

The impacted products were distributed to stores in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia and Wisconsin. No illnesses have been reported at this time.

“This precautionary recall notification is being issued due to a sample of Baby Spinach which yielded a positive result for salmonella in a random sample test conducted by the Department of Agriculture in Michigan,” Dole said.

Salmonella infections can cause diarrhea, vomiting, fever and abdominal cramps. Illnesses are more likely to be severe in the elderly and infants, according to the CDC, which estimates salmonella causes about 1.2 million illnesses in the U.S. per year.