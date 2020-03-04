The Princess Grand cruise ship headed from Hawaii toward San Francisco contains 21 people who are showing possible symptoms of the novel coronavirus, according to California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

“The ship will not come onshore until we properly assess passengers,” Newsom told reporters at a press conference. Newsom declared a state of emergency in California on Wednesday.

The Princess Grand embarked on a 15-night cruise from San Francisco to Hawaii on Feb. 21. It is currently at sea with plans to skip the last port of Ensenada tomorrow and return to San Francisco, ahead of its scheduled arrival on March 7. Newsom said the ship will be held offshore until testing kits can be flown to the vessel. Of the 21 with possible coronavirus symptoms, 11 were passengers and 10 crew members.

California’s first coronavirus-related death was reported Wednesday in a passenger on a Princess cruise ship that sailed between San Francisco and Mexico from Feb. 11-21. The person who died appeared to be the second case of infection from the cruise to Mexico, according to the CDC.

CDC officials asked passengers Wednesday who had traveled on that voyage to self-quarantine until cleared by a health official.

So far, California has confirmed 29 cases of COVID-19. The first person confirmed to have the virus from the Princess cruise ship was in Solano County on March 2, and a local emergency has been declared in that county. The person showed symptoms and was listed in stable condition at a local hospital.

Fox News' Claudia Cowan contributed to this report.