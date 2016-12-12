Cinco de Mayo: Chicken Enchiladas with Fresh Avocado Salsa

In many Mexican dishes, corn tortillas are a staple. One corn tortilla is a healthy source of fiber which helps your bowels digest foods. In this recipe, we simply warm the tortillas instead of frying in oil as you would see in many other recipes and bumped up the veggie factor with a fresh salsa.

Ingredients

• 1 ½ pounds chicken breasts (about 3 cups cooked shredded chicken)

• 1 bay leaf

• 1 chicken bouillon cube

• 2 tablespoons olive oil

• 2 large onions, chopped

• 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

• 1 tablespoon sweet paprika

• 1 teaspoon ground cumin

• 1/2 teaspoon salt

• ¼ teaspoons ground pepper

• 1 tablespoon tomato paste

• 2 tablespoons stuffed green olives, finely chopped

• 8 – 8 inch corn tortillas

• Fresh farmer’s cheese, shredded (optional)

• 1 cup Mexican blend cheese or mozzarella, shredded

Avocado Salsa Ingredients

• 1 avocado, diced

• 1 medium tomato, diced

• ½ cup black beans

• 1 – 8 ounce can corn

• 1 tablespoon red onion, finely chopped

• 1 tablespoon fresh cilantro, finely chopped

• 1 tablespoons lemon juice

• Salt & pepper to taste

Directions

1. Poach the chicken: Place the chicken breasts in a pot with the bouillon and bay leaf, and cover with water or chicken broth. Bring to a boil, and simmer over low heat for 15 to 20 minutes, until chicken is cooked through. Let cool in the broth.

2. Shred chicken into small pieces, and moisten with ¼ cup tablespoons of the broth. Set aside. (Do not discard both. You will need again later.)

3. In large deep skillet, heat olive oil and add onions, garlic, paprika, cumin, and salt and pepper to taste. Cook over low heat for 15 to 20 minutes, until onions are very soft and clear. (While cooking take this time to shred chicken.)

4. Then add tomato paste and chopped olives and mix until well combined.

5. Add shredded chicken and one cup of the broth. Mix well, cover and simmer for 20-25 minutes.

6. While the chicken is simmering, prepare your fresh avocado salsa. In a small mixing bowl, mix all of the ingredients, cover and refrigerate.

7. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.. Warm corn tortillas in a microwave for one minute.

8. Lightly spray a 9x13 baking dish with olive oil. Divide chicken evenly among the 8 tortillas and sprinkle with farmer’s cheese.

9. Roll and arrange in the baking dish seam side down. Top with ¾ cup Mexican blend cheese. Bake for 20 minutes.

10. Let cool for 10 minutes, then add the avocado topping and serve.

Makes 8.