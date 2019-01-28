Expand / Collapse search
MEDICAL RESEARCH
Chinese scientist told US Nobelist about gene-edited babies

Associated Press
In this Oct. 10, 2018 photo, He Jiankui speaks during an interview at a laboratory in Shenzhen in southern China's Guangdong province.  (AP)

Emails show the Chinese researcher behind the claim of gene-edited babies told a U.S. Nobel laureate about the experiment months before the news became public.

The revelation comes as scientists debate whether and how to alert troubling research and the need for clearer guidelines.

'SUPERBUG' GENES DISCOVERED IN REMOTE REGION OF THE ARCTIC

Several U.S. researchers knew or strongly suspected He Jiankui was considering genetically editing embryos. He tried to alter the genes of twin girls to help them resist possible future infection with the AIDS virus.

Messages obtained by The Associated Press show He told Nobel winner Craig Mello of the University of Massachusetts last April of a pregnancy. Mello expressed disapproval and concern about health risks.

Mello remained an adviser to He's biotech company for another eight months. The gene-editing work was not a company experiment.