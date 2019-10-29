Chinese almond cookies recalled over undeclared milk

A Chicago company has issued a recall for a line of almond cookies that may contain undeclared milk.

Golden Dragon Fortune Cookies Inc. said the recall affects its Chinese Almond Cookies, which were distributed in Chicago through retailers and wholesalers.

WISCONSIN COMPANY RECALLS 4,000 POUNDS OF BEEF PATTIES OVER METAL CONTAMINATION CONCERNS

According to the recall notice posted on the FDA website, the recall was initiated after the health agency conducted an inspection and found that the cookies were being distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of milk. Consumers who have a milk sensitivity or allergy could suffer a life-threatening reaction to the product.

The company said all Golden Dragon Inc. Chinese Almond Cookies are impacted by the recall. The products were packaged in either 5-pound boxes or 100-count plastic bags and have the UPC code 0 80005 23031 2.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The company said that no adverse reactions related to the recall have been reported and that the product’s formula has been changed so that milk is no longer used in the almond cookies.

Consumers are instructed to return the recalled cookies to place of purchase for a refund, or to call 312-842-8199 for further information.