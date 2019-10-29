Wisconsin company recalls 4,000 pounds of beef patties over metal contamination concerns

A Wisconsin-based company this week recalled roughly 4,000 pounds of ready-to-eat beef patties after discovering the product may contain “extraneous material” such as metal.

XANAX RECALLED OVER 'FOREIGN SUBSTANCE' CONCERNS, FDA SAYS

The U.S Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced the recall of the 4,218 pounds of frozen beef patties on Monday.

The affected products — 38-pound bulk lined boxes of frozen, ready-to-eat “CHAR-BROILED BEEF PATTIES (CARAMEL COLOR ADDED)” with lot code 22219 — were produced on Aug. 10. As of Monday, there have been “no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products,” officials said in the recall notice.

“The products subject to recall bear [the] establishment number “EST. 1300” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to firms that further process the product in Iowa and Wisconsin,” the notice reads, noting the potential contamination was discovered during “further processing activities at another federal establishment.”

CVS, WALMART PULL SELECT JOHNSON & JOHNSON BABY POWDERS OVER ASBESTOS

Anyone who purchased a recalled item should check their freezers for the product. Items should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase for a refund, officials said.