Chicken salad products recalled over listeria concerns

The company behind a line of chicken salad products has issued a recall over possible listeria concerns after the supplier flagged an issue with their chicken. Coborn’s Inc. recently said several of its products featuring ready-to-eat chicken salad – including sandwiches, wraps, spreads and pastas – are impacted by the recall.

The move comes after Tip Top Poultry Inc. recalled their chicken materials produced between Jan. 21 and Sept. 24 of this year. As a result, Coburn’s and Cash Wise Stores in Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota, as well as Marketplace Food stores in western Wisconsin, are alerting consumers to its own recall.

Shoppers who may have purchased the products before they were pulled from the aforementioned store shelves are instructed to throw out the product or return them for refund.

While there have not been cases of illness reported, listeria can cause serious, sometimes fatal infection in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. In pregnant women, listeria can cause miscarriages and stillbirth.

Consumers with additional questions are instructed to contact (844) 414-7467.