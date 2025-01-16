Chicago's Lincoln Park Zoo loses flamingo, seal to bird flu

The Avian Influenza has claimed the lives of a Harbor Seal and a Chilean Flamingo at Chicago's Lincoln Park Zoo.

The zoo announced they received results that confirmed the highly pathogenic Avian Influenza was the cause of Teal, a Chilean Flamingo, and Slater, a Harbor Seal’s death.

"This is sad news for wildlife and for the zoo team. Not only are we facing the first known cases of HPAI in animals in our care, but we’ve lost two amazing animals," said Director of Veterinary Services Lester E. Fisher and Dr. Kathryn Gamble in a statement. "While highly pathogenic avian influenza is a naturally occurring virus in free-ranging waterfowl, more mammal species have been reported to be susceptible to HPAI since 2022."

The zoo was unable to confirm the source of the exposure, but the Centers for Disease Control say that HPAI is spread through saliva, nasal secretion and the feces of infected birds.

They did say that zoo visitors are not at risk of contracting the disease from the animals at Lincoln Park zoo.

"Because highly pathogenic avian influenza is spread by free-ranging birds, it is no riskier to visit Lincoln Park Zoo than to enjoy a walk outdoors," said President & CEO and ornithologist Megan Ross. "The zoo remains a safe place to connect with the animals in our care."

The zoo has been monitoring HPAI, so there is a response plan in place. The plan addresses staff and animals. It includes personal protective equipment and removing cross contamination between species while monitoring individual animal behavior, according to a statement by the zoo. They have also closed the McCormick Bird House and will be closed until further notice.

The zoo also said in their statement that it’s important to keep personal pets indoors and away from wildlife.

"Sharing this news of highly pathogenic avian influenza in the area is important for our community at large," said Director of the Urban Wildlife Institute Seth Magle. "To protect yourself, do not handle wildlife. Additionally, keep your pets safe by keeping cats indoors and dogs on a leash away from wildlife."