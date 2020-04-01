Cell therapy touted as possible coronavirus treatment by Cleveland biotech company

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The coronavirus has killed more than 4,000 people in the United States so far, and the race is on to find a vaccine, along with other treatments, to help save the lives of those who are already infected.

Athersys, Inc., a Cleveland, Ohio-based biotech company at the forefront of the research, is developing a treatment using cell therapy called MultiStem for patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) — one of the more serious and deadly possible side effects for COVID-19 patients.

“ARDS is the primary cause of death among patients that are infected with COVID-19,” Athersys CEO Gil Van Bokkelen said. “Like other viral pathogens, including SARS, MERS, and severe strains of influenza-like H1N1, COVID-19 induces intense inflammation in the lungs and a build-up of fluid, which is referred to clinically as edema.”

Presently there are no FDA-approved therapies to treat ARDS. Critically ill COVID-19 patients with ARDS end up being put on a ventilator which pushes air through their lungs.

Van Bokkelen, who holds a Ph.D. in genetics, says Athersys’ treatment for patients with ARDS is encouraging.

“Currently MultiStem is the only investigational therapy that has shown promise for the treatment of ARDS that has been granted Fast Track designation by the FDA,” according to the company's website.

Founded in 1995 by a team that primarily came out of Stanford University Medical School, the 90-person Athersys staff is working to prepare for a large clinical trial in COVID-19 patients with ARDS.

“Our top priority is to finalize the design of a clinical trial with the FDA and others we are working with and begin the study,” Van Bokkelen told Fox News.

“It’s very gratifying to know that we might be able to help patients that, in many cases, may have nowhere else to turn," Van Bokkelen said. "It’s what we signed up for, and we are working around the clock to help.”

The Biomedical Advanced Research Development Authority (BARDA), an agency that is part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, designated MultiStem as a “Highly Relevant” program for COVID-19 and other pathogens.

“BARDA leadership reached out to us in January, before there was even a single confirmed case of COVID-19 infection in the U.S.,” Van Bokkelen said. “They saw what was happening in China and realized that pretty soon there might be a lot of people here in the U.S. impacted by the virus, and they were already looking for ways to defend against that.”

And while Van Bokkelen understands why many people are nervous and apprehensive at this time for their loved ones and family, he remains optimistic about the strides being made in his profession:

“I’d also like people to recognize that we are witnessing one of the greatest mobilizations of medical resources and biomedical technology in history – things are happening at a pace that seemed unimaginable only a few weeks ago. There are many, many people that are committed to making a difference, and we have to all stay focused and work together. We’ll get through, and, if we all do our part, we’ll get there as soon as possible.”