Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Coronavirus
Published

California surpasses New York for No. 1 spot in confirmed coronavirus cases, data show

In third place is Florida, with just under 370,000 confirmed cases

By Dom Calicchio | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 21Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 21

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The U.S. coronavirus map took a turn toward aligning with population data overnight when California – the nation’s most populous state – also became No. 1 in confirmed coronavirus cases.

California now has more than 409,000 confirmed cases of the virus, overtaking New York, the nation’s longtime leader and No. 4 most populous state, which now has just more than 408,000 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University.

CORONAVIRUS IN THE US: STATE-BY-STATE BREAKDOWN

In third place is Florida, the nation's No. 3 most populous state, with just under 370,000 confirmed cases.

New York, however, still leads the nation in coronavirus-related deaths, with more than 32,500, while neighboring New Jersey still ranks No. 2, with more than 15,700 deaths despite being No. 11 in population.

California, with a population of about 39.5 million people, ranks No. 4 in deaths with just under 7,900, according to Johns Hopkins.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Coronavirus cases in California appear to defy a widely held assumption about the outbreak: While many people view the pandemic as affecting mostly elderly people, nearly 70 percent of the cases in California affect people under age 49, SFGate reported.

Dom Calicchio is a Senior Editor at FoxNews.com. Reach him at dom.calicchio@foxnews.com.

Trending in Health