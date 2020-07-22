California surpasses New York for No. 1 spot in confirmed coronavirus cases, data show

The U.S. coronavirus map took a turn toward aligning with population data overnight when California – the nation’s most populous state – also became No. 1 in confirmed coronavirus cases.

California now has more than 409,000 confirmed cases of the virus, overtaking New York, the nation’s longtime leader and No. 4 most populous state, which now has just more than 408,000 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University.

CORONAVIRUS IN THE US: STATE-BY-STATE BREAKDOWN

In third place is Florida, the nation's No. 3 most populous state, with just under 370,000 confirmed cases.

New York, however, still leads the nation in coronavirus-related deaths, with more than 32,500, while neighboring New Jersey still ranks No. 2, with more than 15,700 deaths despite being No. 11 in population.

California, with a population of about 39.5 million people, ranks No. 4 in deaths with just under 7,900, according to Johns Hopkins.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Coronavirus cases in California appear to defy a widely held assumption about the outbreak: While many people view the pandemic as affecting mostly elderly people, nearly 70 percent of the cases in California affect people under age 49, SFGate reported.