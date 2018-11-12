British tourist dies after contracting rabies from cat bite in Morocco

A British tourist died after she contracted rabies when she was bitten by a cat during a vacation in Morocco, officials announced Monday.

Health officials in England said there was “no risk” to the public following the death. The person’s name was not released.

“There is no risk to the wider public in relation to this case but, as a precautionary measure, health workers and close contacts are being assessed and offered vaccination when necessary,” Public Health England said in a statement.

No further information on how the British resident came in contact with the infected animal was released.

MOM TEMPORARILY BLINDED BY PARASITE AFTER SWIMMING WITH CONTACTS

Health officials announced the death to warn other travelers from coming into contact with animals during their vacations.

"This is an important reminder of the precautions people should take when traveling to countries where rabies is present,” said Dr. Mary Ramsay, the agency’s head of immunizations. "If you are bitten, scratched or licked by an animal you must wash the wound or site of exposure with plenty of soap and water and seek medical advice without delay."

UTAH MAN, 55, BECOMES STATE'S FIRST RABIES DEATH SINCE 1944, FAMILY SAYS

Travelers are urged to stay away from dogs, cats and other animals when traveling to countries, especially in Asia and Africa, where rabies is common.

Rabies is a viral infection that affects a person’s brain and central nervous system. The infection passes to people through scratches and bites from another infected animal.