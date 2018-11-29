British politician reveals he has been HIV positive for 10 years in emotional statement to parliament

A British politician has been given a standing ovation in the House of Commons after revealing he has been HIV positive for 10 years.

Lloyd Russell Moyle, a 32-year-old Labour MP representing Brighton, said he couldn't "keep quiet any more" that he was living with the virus - which he contracted when he was 22.

He's the only current Member of Parliament to reveal he has the virus.

He made the announcement to mark World Aids Day on December 1, he said.

He told the Commons "I am an HIV-positive man," but as he had been taking medication for many years he was "undetectable" and can't pass it on.

The MP said: "We can be whoever we want to be and to those who haven't been tested, maybe because out of fear, I say it is better to live in knowledge than die in fear."

37 million people worldwide are infected with HIV - but numbers are relatively small in the UK.

At the end of his speech MPs broke with convention to give him a standing ovation, something that rarely happens in the Commons.

