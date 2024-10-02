Breast cancer spikes among women under 50, plus healthy foods that are high in calories

Fox News' Health newsletter brings you stories on the latest developments in health care, wellness, diseases, mental health and more.
TOP 3:
- Breast cancer cases spike among women under 50, new report reveals
- Nutritionist warns these 6 "healthy" foods aren't helpful for weight loss
- Harvard medical student eats 720 eggs in one month and shares the shocking results
ESSENTIAL FOR ALL? – If you take ANY vitamins, which should you take? Here's what to know. Continue reading…
‘IT’S TOXIC' – Experts say drinking alcohol is linked to these six types of cancer. Continue reading…
RECIPE FOR REST – Doing this activity before bed could help improve your quality of sleep. Continue reading…
UNFAITHFUL FINDINGS – More than half of Americans with STDs were infected by cheating partners, a survey revealed. Continue reading…
FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS
Fox News Lifestyle
Fox News Health
Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)