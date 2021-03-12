Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Brazil
Published

Brazil's worsening coronavirus crisis fuels global alarm

Brazil is logging record daily virus fatalities at over 2,000

Kayla Rivas
By Kayla Rivas | Fox News
close
Retracing WHO's controversial role in COVID-19 responseVideo

Retracing WHO's controversial role in COVID-19 response

Fox News medical contributor Dr. Marc Siegel retraces the timeline of the World Health Organization's delay to declare coronavirus a global pandemic.

A worsening coronavirus crisis in Brazil is overwhelming health systems and fueling deep concern among global health officials. 

Figures from the country’s Health Ministry report increasing cases and deaths, with the most recent figures topping 75,000 new daily infections and over 2,000 new virus-related fatalities, exceeding related statistics in the U.S.

Top officials at the World Health Organization on Friday reiterated serious concern over Brazil’s flooded health system, with ICU beds across the midwest and southern regions strapped for capacity, per Dr. Mike Ryan, the head of the WHO's emergency services arm.

"The system is considerably pressurized right now," Ryan said during a briefing.

WHO AUTHORIZES JOHNSON & JOHNSON'S COVID-19 VACCINE

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called the situation "very concerning," advising clear messaging from Brazilian authorities to enforce public health measures and tamp down additional deaths.

Brazil’s neighboring countries appear to be faring better, but the crisis still threatens to affect its surrounding areas and beyond, Tedros warned.

The crisis continues to escalate after Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro told Brazilians last week to "stop whining" amid record-high figures in COVID-19 fatalities, per multiple reports, and downplaying the severity of the pandemic.

The concern coincides with the ongoing circulation of a coronavirus variant, called P.1, which has already risen to a level of global concern.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO's COVID-19 technical lead and an infectious disease epidemiologist, said several studies underway are attempting to quantify any increased transmissibility and virulence associated with the variant, and impact on vaccines, diagnostics and therapeutics.

She noted the variant has mutations conferring increased transmissibility, and some studies do suggest increased transmissibility and severity, further complicating an already overwhelmed health system. Nevertheless, public health measures like mask use, physical distancing, hand hygiene and ventilation can drive transmission down and control variants, Kerkhove said.

Brazil has recorded at least 11.2 million coronavirus infections and over 270,000 related deaths, according to the Health Ministry.

Kayla Rivas is a Health reporter and joined Fox News in April 2020.