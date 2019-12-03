Boy killed in Thanksgiving hunting accident saves 3 others through organ donation, grandpa says

A 9-year-old boy killed in a Thanksgiving hunting accident has saved the lives of three others through organ donation, his grandfather said. Colton Williams, who was hunting rabbits with his dad in Springfield, S.C., donated his kidneys and liver.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank all of you who have prayed, visited, brought meals, made donations or helped in any way during this trying time when Beverly and I lost our only grandson,” Vince Furtick, the boy’s grandfather, wrote in a Facebook post on Sunday. “I saw many of our friends from all over the south today at the funeral in support of our families. God has Colton in his arms now and we truly miss him but rest in the knowledge that we will see him again one day.”

“Life goes on and in Colton’s case, three lives were saved by his donated kidneys and liver,” Furtick continued. “He was the brightest light in our lives and he will be missed greatly. Again, thank you.”

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources called the boy’s death a “terrible tragedy.”

“The indication is that six adults and two children were at the site rabbit hunting,” Robert McCullough, the department spokesman, told the Daily News. “The daddy shot the 9-year-old by accident. They were out in the field when it happened. It’s a continuing investigation, so I can’t really speak to the actual incident, but I would say anytime you’re out hunting, always identify your targets and what’s behind them.”

Colton, a Clemson Tigers fan was who was a fourth-grade honor student at Kelly-Edwards Elementary School, was described as a boy who “enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping and loved playing."