Boy narrowly escapes death after metal rod pierces through jaw in horror injury

A 9-year-old boy has made a complete recovery from a horrific injury after he fell off a stool and onto a metal rod, which pierced through his lower jaw and narrowly missed major blood vessels. The boy, identified as Ayush by South West News Service, or SWNS, had been balancing on a stool to reach a towel on the laundry line when he lost his footing and fell off.

“It was quite difficult to do major investigations since the movement of the rod will traumatize the boy further,” Dr. Praveen, the boy’s surgeon at Lakshmi Hospital in India, told SWNS, a British news agency. “The rod was lodged very close to the trachea and major blood vessels going to the brain.”

Praveen said it was also difficult to administer anesthesia on his young patient, but that once they got started it took about an hour and a half to remove the rod safely.

“It was such a sensitive and delicate surgery that even a minor glitch could have ended in a disaster for the boy,” Praveen told SWNS, adding that the boy has made a full recovery and was discharged on Oct. 17.

Ayush’s accident came just weeks after a man in China also narrowly escaped death when he fell 15 feet onto a steel bar that impaled him through his nostril before exiting through his skull. The man, identified as Li Xeudong, remained conscious throughout the ordeal and was said to be stable after surgeons removed the rod.