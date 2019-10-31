Boy, 7, gets tongue stuck in glass bottle while trying to drink last drop

A 7-year-old boy in Germany landed in a medical journal after getting his tongue stuck inside a glass bottle while trying to drink the last drops of juice.

The boy, who was not identified in the report, was rushed to Auf der Bult Children’s Hospital in Hanover, where a doctor employed a unique trick to dislodge the child's tongue from the bottle that the medical professional once used when he didn’t have a wine opener.

According to a letter from Professor Christoph Eich and Dr. Simone Arndt to the European Journal of Anesthesiology, the doctors inserted a cannula between the bottle and the boy’s tongue and then hooked it up to a syringe. When they pushed air through, the boy’s tongue slowly dislodged.

“In our case, the idea to attempt to inject air into the bottle to produce positive pressure was inspired by my personal recollection of successfully uncorking a wine bottle while working as an anesthetic registrar with the use of a syringe-and-cannula technique on an occasion when no corkscrew was available,” Eich said, according to SWNS, a British news agency. “Use of positive pressure proved to be a simple, effective and safe technique for releasing a tongue entrapped in a bottle. We would suggest trying this method before more invasive procedures under general anesthesia are considered.”

The boy’s troubles were not over, however, as the strangulation from the bottle left him with a swollen and discolored tongue. He was kept for observation and eventually released, but it allegedly took up to two weeks for his tongue to heal, according to SWNS.

Over the summer, a 6-year-old boy in Lancaster, England, needed emergency surgery after his tongue got stuck inside the lid of a reusable water bottle. Riley Wooff allegedly emerged from the procedure with his tongue discolored, albeit intact, and so swollen he couldn’t close his mouth.

“It was the scariest day of our lives,” said Clare Wooff, his mother, according to The Sun. “To think this is an everyday item most kids would have in their school lunch boxes, it’s scary.”