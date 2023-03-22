Expand / Collapse search
Health Newsletter
Published

Boosting caffeine intake could reduce diabetes risk, study finds

And more of the top Fox News Health stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
To learn why researchers believe coffee could bring big benefits to some, click the article below.

To learn why researchers believe coffee could bring big benefits to some, click the article below. (iStock)

Welcome to the Fox News Health Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

WONDER DRUG? – Caffeine's benefits could outweigh the risks for some. Continue reading…

PREVENTING PARKINSON'S – A colorless chemical could be causing the spike in cases. Continue reading…

BIOHACKING CRAZE – Find out why Brooke Burke and other celebs are hooked. Continue reading…

From cold plunging to blood testing, advocates of biohacking — including Brooke Burke and Tom Brady — say it can help lead to a longer, healthier life.

From cold plunging to blood testing, advocates of biohacking — including Brooke Burke and Tom Brady — say it can help lead to a longer, healthier life. (Getty Images)

TICK-BORNE DISEASE – Doctor believes climate change is the culprit. Continue reading…

NATURAL HEALING – Many older adults are opting out of vaccines. Continue reading…

DEADLY DRUG – Xylazine is far more dangerous than fentantyl. Continue reading…

Often mixed with opioids, the veterinary drug can cause sedation, rotting flesh and even death.

Often mixed with opioids, the veterinary drug can cause sedation, rotting flesh and even death. (iStock)

END OF COVID? - World Health Organization predicts the pandemic will end in 2023. Continue reading…

FERTILITY AT RISK – A chemical in drinking water could impede pregnancy. Continue reading…

FRIENDS TO THE RESCUE - Kidney transplant recipients share life-saving stories. Continue reading…

Pictured here, an organ recipient plus his donor — and their families — who share a remarkable tale of selfless giving. 

Pictured here, an organ recipient plus his donor — and their families — who share a remarkable tale of selfless giving.  (Courtesy Sue Kenny)

