Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Asia

Bird flu kills 47 tigers, 3 lions and a panther in Vietnam zoos, state media reports

Local media in Vietnam said that the animals died from the bird flu

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
close
CDC issues alert over bird flu case Video

CDC issues alert over bird flu case

Fox News medical contributor Dr. Marc Siegel on what to know about bird flu and why it is important to not look directly at the solar eclipse without proper glasses

Forty-seven tigers, three lions and a panther have died in zoos in south Vietnam due to the bird flu, state media said.

According to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), the mammals died at the private My Quynh safari park in Long An province and the Vuon Xoai zoo in Dong Nai, near Ho Chi Minh City.

According to test results from the National Centre for Animal Health Diagnosis, the animals died "because of H5N1 type A virus," VNA said.

The report noted that no zoo staff members were in close contact with the animals that contracted the disease.

FIRST CASE OF HUMAN BIRD FLU DIAGNOSED WITHOUT EXPOSURE TO INFECTED ANIMALS, CDC SAYS

Tiger

In this photo taken 23 March 2007 shows an adult tiger walking inside a cage at a public zoo in Hanoi.  (HOANG DINH NAM/AFP via Getty Images)

The World Health Organization (WHO) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have said that there has been an increase in outbreaks among mammals caused by influenza viruses, including avian influenza A (H5).

In the U.S., a patient in Missouri was diagnosed with bird flu in September.

The patient, who had underlying medical conditions, was successfully treated with antiviral medications at the hospital and has since been discharged, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS).

Cow at fair

A cow is shown by an exhibitor at the state fair in West Allis, Wisconsin, U.S., August 9, 2024. Dairy farmers are taking precautions with testing for avian flu while exhibiting cattle during the fair. (Reuters/Jim Vindruska)

This marks the 14th person (in three states) to contract bird flu in the U.S. this year — and the first infection to occur without any reported exposure to sick or infected animals, the CDC alert stated.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP    

The prior 13 cases came after exposure to dairy cows or poultry.

Fox News' Melissa Rudy contributed to this report.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. 

Story tips and ideas can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X: @s_rumpfwhitten.