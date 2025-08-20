Bindi Irwin’s surgery and Valley fever spike, plus fat-burning treadmill trend

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
Fox News' Health newsletter brings you stories on the latest developments in healthcare, wellness, diseases, mental health and more.
TOP 3:
- Bindi Irwin shares painful medical journey
- Viral treadmill trend may burn more fat than running
- Valley fever cases hit record levels in West Coast state
MORE IN HEALTH
UNDER PRESSURE – Cutting out alcohol and medicating sooner could prevent "silent killer," experts say. Continue reading…
DOSE DIVIDE - A major medical group goes against the CDC by recommending COVID shots for young kids. Continue reading…
FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS
Fox News Lifestyle
Fox News Health
Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)