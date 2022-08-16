Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

World
Published

Bill Gates and South Korean president discuss expanding global health partnership

Bill Gates and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol meet to discuss global health partnership

Reuters
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 16 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 16

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

South Korea agreed on Tuesday to expand its global health partnership with the foundation set up by Microsoft Corp co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates.

The deal came after Gates arrived in South Korea late on Monday, calling for Seoul to play a bigger role in global health and to increase aid.

The agreement includes strengthening private and public sector cooperation between the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and South Korea in projects such as a global health research fund, and stepping up cooperation with health organizations including CEPI, South Korea's foreign and health ministries said in a statement.

SOUTH KOREA DETECTS SHOTS APPARENTLY LAUNCHED BY NORTH KOREA

The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) works with public, private, philanthropic and civil society organizations to develop vaccines against future epidemics.

Bill Gates (left) meets with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol (right) in the Presidential office in Seoul, South Korea, on Aug. 16, 2022, to discuss their plans to expand their global health partnership.

Bill Gates (left) meets with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol (right) in the Presidential office in Seoul, South Korea, on Aug. 16, 2022, to discuss their plans to expand their global health partnership. (Yonhap via REUTERS)

South Korea will also help to train 370 people from lower-income countries in vaccine production this year, which will be expanded to 2,000 people per year starting 2026, the ministries said.

"This is a crisis moment for global health. This is also a fantastic time for our foundation to strengthen partnership with Korea, providing great ideas for new tools and more resources to help those in need," Gates said in a speech at the National Assembly earlier on Tuesday.

While meeting with South Korean National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo and other lawmakers, Gates called for increasing funding for groups that help improve health conditions in poor countries and prevent pandemics, and asked if South Korea would be able to scale up its international aid to 0.3% of GDP.

SOUTH KOREA'S NEW PRESIDENT WARNS KJU THAT HE WILL 'PUNISH' PROVOCATIONS

Gates then met President Yoon Suk-yeol, who said the South Korean government wanted a cooperative relationship with Gates' foundation to foster high-quality bio-health technologies.

Gates also met with leaders at SK Bioscience which received $10 million in funding from CEPI to develop its COVID-19 vaccine.