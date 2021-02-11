Expand / Collapse search
Coronavirus
Biden expected to announce additional 200M COVID-19 vaccine doses secured, report says

By Madeline Farber | Fox News
President Biden visits the Viral Pathogenesis LaboratoryVideo

President Joe Biden on Thursday is expected to announce that the White House has secured an additional 200 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, according to a report. 

The president is expected to make the announcement during his tour at the National Institutes of Health on Thursday, the Washington Post first reported, citing three sources familiar with the matter. 

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 

Madeline Farber is a Reporter for Fox News. You can follow her on Twitter @MaddieFarberUDK.