Bible-based diet could unlock the secret to lasting wellness, experts say

Many people turn to the Bible for guidance in times of both triumph and hardship — but some say it can also serve as a guide for physical health.

Dr. Josh Axe and Jordan Rubin, co-authors of the book "The Biblio Diet," believe that ancient foods of the Bible can be transformed into a modern dietary plan to enhance health and even help reverse life-threatening conditions.

"I think the Bible is the greatest health book ever written," Axe, a doctor of natural medicine in Tennessee, told Fox News Digital in an interview. "If somebody's dealing with any health condition, whether it's depression, anxiety, cancer, heart disease, diabetes, PCOS, infertility, hypothyroidism or low testosterone, the Bible has a solution. If you follow a diet based on the Bible, you can be made well."

Here are more details.

Faith and healing through biblical principles

Both Axe and Rubin have faced serious health challenges that deepened their faith and inspired their work, they said.

Rubin was diagnosed with Crohn’s colitis as a teenager, and later with severe cancer.

After visiting dozens of doctors with no success, he met a man who told him that if he followed a diet based on the Bible — proven through history and confirmed by science — he could be well.

"After another 40-day period of an upgraded diet — plus detoxification, and emotional and spiritual therapy — I overcame cancer that was referred to as terminal and did not undergo chemotherapy, radiation or additional surgeries," Rubin told Fox News Digital.

Dr. Axe’s own journey began while he was helping his mother overcome breast cancer.

"I put together a program for my mom that included certain foods in the Bible, like pomegranate and olive oil — and also prayer, faith, praise and worship," he said.

Later, when a medical procedure left Axe with a spinal infection, he again turned to a Bible-based diet and prayer, combining them with regenerative treatments to heal.

"I listened to the diagnosis of my great physician, not my ordinary physician," the doctor said. "The great physician tells you to live with hope in all things and believe in the miraculous — and I did. Now I’m 100% healed."

What a Bible-based diet looks like

Food is mentioned repeatedly in the Bible, and both authors believe the core foods discussed can form the foundation of a healthy modern diet.

Key examples include red meat, whole-grain sourdough bread, olive oil, dairy, fruits like pomegranates and figs, and natural sweeteners, such as raw local honey.

Red meat, the authors say, is a "superfood" that provides protein, creatine, glutamine, carnitine, zinc, iron and B6.

"If you look at the Bible’s longest-lived heroes, anytime they could afford red meat, they would consume it," Rubin said.

Bread, often demonized in modern diets, also plays a key role when prepared correctly.

"Properly sourced and properly prepared grains can be a part of a healthy diet," Rubin said. "With Jesus being called the bread of life, it wouldn’t make sense if bread was bad for everyone. The way it’s processed and preserved matters."

Olive oil, frequently referenced in scripture, supports skin, metabolism and cardiovascular health. Dairy — particularly from sheep, goats or certain dairy cows — can also be beneficial.

"The land of milk and honey was not just a euphemism," Rubin noted. "Dairy can be very healthy if it’s whole, raw and grass-fed."

Raw, local honey serves as a natural sweetener and immune booster, while unprocessed whole salt provides essential minerals. Avocados, figs and fresh fruits are other staples.

"Eat foods that God created and in a form that’s healthy for the body," Rubin advised. "You can take red meat or an apple and make it unhealthy by how you grow, raise, process and prepare it."

Foods to consider avoiding

The authors argued that people should avoid foods labeled "unclean" in Leviticus — such as pork, shellfish and shrimp.

"Pigs, shrimp and other scavengers don’t have the system to properly process toxins," Rubin said.

They also warned against modern processed foods, including those with high-fructose corn syrup, food dyes and refined sugars.

Even foods considered healthy can become harmful when overly processed.

"If Moses were here today, what would the food laws look like?" they ask in "The Biblio Diet" — encouraging readers to apply biblical principles to modern nutrition.

Fasting and other biblical health practices

Beyond food, Axe and Rubin highlight spiritual disciplines that impact both body and soul — particularly fasting.

"There’s no doubt that fasting is one of the greatest healing breakthroughs someone can experience," Dr. Axe said.

Fasting can begin simply by avoiding food for a 10-hour window overnight, allowing the body to "clean up damaged cells, cancer cells, parasites and infections."

He added, "There’s a lot of medical literature on it being the greatest thing you can do to reverse the aging process and activate longevity."

For some, fasting can also bring spiritual clarity.

"I can tell you personally [that] spiritual growth [brings a] deeper connection to God [and] clearer thinking — the ability to hear God’s voice," Dr. Axe said.

Rubin agreed, emphasizing the importance of emotional healing as well.

"During my successful battle with cancer, I made spiritual health a priority," he said. "I wrote out a prayer from the Bible and quoted it out loud three times a day — it was medicine to me."

He also focused on forgiveness, calling it "essential" to his recovery.

Best to consult multiple sources

The authors stressed that "The Biblio Diet" isn’t a one-size-fits-all solution.

"It’s a great diet for everyone, but due to the number of health problems people have today, there is a level of customization that people can benefit from," Dr. Axe said.

The diet, they noted, isn’t restrictive — it can even include waffles, pizza, cookies and ice cream made with wholesome, Bible-approved ingredients.

Rubin advises anyone facing health challenges to stay calm, seek peace and consult multiple sources.

"Take a deep breath. Believe that God has provided for your healing. Seek a second opinion, and most of all, do what you have peace about."

Axe and Rubin view health as a form of worship, they said — a way to honor God through the body.

"I think God wants us to be excellent in everything we do," Dr. Axe said.

"One of the greatest things we can do to influence others and let them see the truth of the Bible and what Jesus teaches is by being physically healthy."