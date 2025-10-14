Viral morning wellness routine promises more energy and focus by noon

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A viral health trend makes it easier to rack up extra steps, water and protein — and it comes in threes.

With the "3x3 by 12 p.m." challenge, participants aim to achieve 3,000 steps, one-third of their daily water goal and 30 grams of protein before noon, with the aim to jump-start energy, mood and focus.

The term, which has generated tens of millions of views on TikTok, was reportedly coined by fitness creator @fit.abbie (Abbie Overturf) who promises a "fitter, healthier, happier you."

"This is a routine I have been doing personally for years, and have been able to help hundreds — if not thousands — of women achieve their fat loss goals by implementing this sustainable approach," Utah-based Overturf told Fox News Digital.

"The routine is ideal for busy, driven women who want to take back their health and feel confident in their clothes and beyond."

Many TikTok users claim that the challenge has helped them start their day on the right foot, while others have praised the no-equipment routine for its simplicity.

Three thousand steps is roughly 1.5 miles, and 30 grams of protein at breakfast can be achieved with three eggs and a protein shake

The recommended dietary allowance for protein is about 46 grams per day for women and 56 grams for men and very active people. Those trying to build muscle may need to nearly double that.

For daily hydration, men generally need about 15.5 cups (124 ounces), and women need about 11.5 cups (92 ounces), plus more if they are active, according to Mayo Clinic. This translates to at least 4 to 5 cups before noon for many adults.

"Any mantra or routine that emphasizes living in a more purposeful way and engaging in activities that improve energy, functionality, vitality and overall health is a win in my book."

"The 3x3 rule is a trend worth paying attention to simply because it encourages us to be mindful of how we're going about the day," Robin DeCicco, a certified holistic nutritionist in New York City, told Fox News Digital.

Research supports this back-to-basics approach. A Harvard study published in The Lancet Public Health in August found that 7,000 daily steps is just as beneficial as the previously recommended 10,000 steps for longevity and heart health — and starting with 3,000 will get you nearly halfway to that daily goal.

Research has also found that high-protein breakfasts help to stabilize blood sugar, reduce mid-morning energy slumps, support metabolism and maintain muscle mass, especially in older adults.

Studies have also found that water consumption directly supports cognition, attention, memory, mood and executive function.

In a 2025 European Journal of Nutrition pilot study, older adults with better overall hydration performed significantly better on memory, learning and psychomotor speed tests.

The findings suggested that even small differences in hydration could significantly influence cognitive function with age.

Specific recommendations for protein, water and movement can vary by age, health history and goals, according to experts.

The trend's noon cutoff is also arbitrary, and while the habits are beneficial, the timing and exact numbers may not suit everyone's needs or lifestyles — and may not always be possible.

"This may not happen every day," DeCicco said. "I always say, do what you can when you can."

"If you know you can drink one-third of your water earlier in the day and eat a nourishing meal, do it. But if you can't exercise until the afternoon or evening, it's OK. Make it work for you."

Labeling things as a "rule" or "trend" can defeat the purpose, she added. "It creates a temporary situation for most people, and they think of it like a fad diet or something to follow for a certain amount of time."

"My suggestion is to take the word 'rule' out and just encourage yourself to move more, eat less, eat whole, real foods and drink more water than you have been," the expert added.

"Healthy habits that change into long-term behaviors are what make people healthy into the future."

Overturf added that participants should talk to a doctor before starting a new fitness or wellness routine.