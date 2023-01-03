Expand / Collapse search
Europe
Belgium to test wastewater on flights arriving from China for COVID

Countries like Belgium are taking new steps to curtail the spread of infections coming from COVID-hit China

Reuters
Belgium will test wastewater from planes arriving from China for new COVID variants as part of new steps against the spread of the coronavirus as infections in China surge, the government announced on Monday.

"This will be an additional monitoring objective to verify that the data we receive from China is accurate," Steven Van Gucht of the Sciensano national public health institute told Reuters.

He said Belgium was aware that some COVID-infected passengers might not use the toilet during their flights, and therefore the new measure was "not meant to track people but to track independently what is happening in China."

COUNTRIES IMPLEMENT COVID TRAVEL REQUIREMENTS FOR CHINESE TRAVELERS AMID TRANSPARENCY CONCERNS

Belgium is also asking travellers from China to test themselves for COVID-19 if they show symptoms seven days after arriving, but will not enforce this measure.

At a press conference announcing the new measures, Belgian Health minister Frank Vandenbroucke said that a European Union-wide policy was needed towards China's COVID surge.

A Sichuan Airlines flight is seen flying before landing in Brussels, Belgium, on Jan. 30, 2022. 

A Sichuan Airlines flight is seen flying before landing in Brussels, Belgium, on Jan. 30, 2022.  (Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

EU health officials will hold talks on Wednesday on a coordinated response.

Authorities around the world are imposing or considering curbs on travellers from China, including mandatory testing for COVID, as infections there spread following Beijing's relaxation of "zero-COVID" rules.