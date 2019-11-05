Expand / Collapse search
Beef tamales recalled after customer finds pork in product

Alexandria Hein
By Alexandria Hein | Fox News
A Texas company is recalling nearly 2,000 pounds of beef tamales because the products may actually contain pork. Padrino Foods, LLC said the impacted products are labeled “BEEF & SIRLOIN TAMALES Homestyle in corn husks,” and were produced on May 8, 2019.

The items, which are sold in 60-ounce packages, were available in stores through Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas and Louisiana. They are labeled with lot code 2128903, and have a sell-by date of 12/27/19.

According to the recall notice, a customer contacted the company to alert them about the labeling mix-up. 

According to the recall notice posted on the USDA website, the company said it was notified of the labeling error after a consumer contacted them. The company added that no known illnesses related to the recall have been reported.

Consumers who purchased the products are instructed to either throw them away or return it to the place of purchase for a refund.

Those with additional questions are instructed to contact Padrino Foods at 214-905-3444.