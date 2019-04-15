Baby born without anus comes home after months in hospital

A Pennsylvania family was able to bring home one of their twins who was born in July without an anus and forced to undergo seven surgeries and still requires a colostomy and G-tube.

Andrew Kuhn and Katie Faulkner recalled the day their twins were born. Doctors took a particular interest in one and determined that the newborn had skin covering his rectum that was not fully formed. The baby, Jackson, was taken to John’s Hopkins, but soon learned that their insurance was not accepted, according to Fox 43.

Jackson was taken to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia where he underwent seven surgeries, the report said. The family was left with hundreds of thousands in medical bills.

“We’re struggling a bit,” his mother said. Friends started a GoFundMe page for the couple.

They said they’re happy that Jackson is home now, but his mother described a challenging road ahead.

"He has a colostomy right now where his stool drains into and he also has a central line where he gets all of his nutrients from and he alohas a G-tube where he gets formula," she said.