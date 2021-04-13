Australia has 2nd likely AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine clot case

Australian authorities have identified a second case of a rare blot clot likely linked to the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine.

Officials said Tuesday the woman is in her 40s and is in a stable condition. A 44-year-old man developed the same condition following an AstraZeneca injection March 22.

Australia has administered 700,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine since early March. That equates to a clotting frequency of 1-in-350,000 cases. British authorities say the risk of such blood clots has been 1-in-250,000 in that country.

Australia had planned to rely on Australian-manufactured AstraZeneca for delivering at least one dose of a vaccine to all eligible adults among its population of 26 million by October. But it said last week the Pfizer vaccine is now the preferred option for people under 50 because of the potential risk from AstraZeneca.