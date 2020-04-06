Asymptomatic coronavirus cases appear to be on the rise in China, report says

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Just as China is about to lift travel restrictions in Wuhan—the city considered to be the country’s one-time epicenter of the coronavirus—Beijing has reported an increase in asymptomatic cases there, which raises new concerns about a second wave of infections.

GET THE LATEST UPDATE ON CORONAVIRUS

Reuters reported late Sunday that the country’s National Health Commission identified 78 new cases considered asymptomatic. There were 47 the day before.

Chinese leaders have begun loosening tough travel restrictions that have kept many inside. Mandatory 14-day quarantines, however, have been stepped up on those arriving from overseas.

China has reported 82,641 cases and 3,335 deaths. Beijing has been criticized for allegedly withholding information about the severity of the illness in the virus’ early days.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Reuters reported that China allows residents in the city to leave their homes in compounds that are considered to be “epidemic-free.” The status of 45 compounds have been revoked since the increase in asymptomatic cases, the report said.

Fox News' Louis Casiano contributed to this report